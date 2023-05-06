Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) CEO Sells $41,801.76 in Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 2,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $41,801.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,996.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Toast Trading Up 4.7 %

Toast stock opened at $18.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.08. Toast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $26.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 1.75.

Get Toast alerts:

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Toast had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toast

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TOST. BNP Paribas began coverage on Toast in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Stephens began coverage on Toast in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Toast from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Toast from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.76.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TOST. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Toast by 365.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Toast by 277.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Toast by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.