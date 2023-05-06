Todd A. Etzler Acquires 1,100 Shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Stock

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) EVP Todd A. Etzler purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.35 per share, for a total transaction of $10,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,287.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Horizon Bancorp Stock Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $8.60 on Friday. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $374.79 million, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.30.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Horizon Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 31.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 799.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Horizon Bancorp by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. 56.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Horizon Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

About Horizon Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.