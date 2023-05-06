Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 13,241 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,241 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Extra Space Storage worth $12,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 80.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 271.7% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.56.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 2.6 %

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $154.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.91. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.97 and a 1-year high of $216.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.54.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.39 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 43.79%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.89%.

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In related news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $1,018,225.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,653 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,867.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $1,018,225.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,867.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,295,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,440 shares of company stock worth $2,172,313 in the last ninety days. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

