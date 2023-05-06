Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 3,605 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of AvalonBay Communities worth $12,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 21,229.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 60,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,819,000 after acquiring an additional 60,505 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,374,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

NYSE AVB opened at $179.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.27. The firm has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.92. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.07 and a twelve month high of $220.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $186.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.95.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

