Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 39,823 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 470,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,823 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Corning were worth $15,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Financial Services LLC grew its position in Corning by 2.9% in the third quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 33,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 41,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cheryl C. Capps sold 28,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total transaction of $946,942.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,314,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,316 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,033 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Corning Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GLW. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.89.

GLW opened at $31.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.44. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $37.73. The firm has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Featured Stories

