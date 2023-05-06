Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 4,963 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 121,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Allstate were worth $16,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Allstate by 981.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Allstate from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Allstate from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.15.

Insider Activity at Allstate

Allstate Stock Up 1.5 %

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $115.73 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $103.20 and a 52-week high of $142.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.66% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -66.92%.

Allstate Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

Further Reading

