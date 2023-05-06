Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 1,175 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,429 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of ANSYS worth $11,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 24,884 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 72.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 301,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,917,000 after buying an additional 127,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total value of $3,033,799.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,821 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $295,505.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,322,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,262 shares of company stock worth $4,517,182. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANSYS Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $266.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.92.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $301.68 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.23 and a 12-month high of $333.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $313.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 25.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

Featured Stories

