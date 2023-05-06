Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 20,488 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 128,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,488 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of PPG Industries worth $16,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 6,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 4.9% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

PPG stock opened at $138.03 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.06 and a fifty-two week high of $145.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 46.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PPG shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price target on PPG Industries from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PPG Industries from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.74.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

