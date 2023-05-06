Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 4,143 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 158,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Textron were worth $11,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Textron during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Textron in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textron Stock Performance

Shares of TXT opened at $66.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.48. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.11 and a 52-week high of $76.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.94.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.98%.

Insider Activity at Textron

In other Textron news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $16,307,098.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,108,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $16,307,098.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,108,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $4,647,529.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,109,224.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Textron in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.

