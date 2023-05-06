Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 60,044 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,044 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Fastenal worth $15,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Fastenal by 617.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Stock Up 1.2 %

Fastenal stock opened at $54.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.19. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $56.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FAST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.14.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

