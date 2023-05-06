Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 9,004 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of ONEOK worth $15,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 38,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth about $545,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 55,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth about $790,000. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Stock Performance

OKE opened at $64.51 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $71.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.01.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 36.54%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

