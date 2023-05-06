Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,537 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 26,316 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $16,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 632.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $64.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 210.02% and a net margin of 20.46%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $547,824.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,447.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,947 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $547,824.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,575,447.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $5,920,147.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at $274,962.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 714,741 shares of company stock valued at $42,392,589. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Fortinet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Fortinet from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Fortinet Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

