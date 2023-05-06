Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 68.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 47,887 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Steel Dynamics worth $11,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.5% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 27.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

NASDAQ STLD opened at $98.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.18. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.44 and a twelve month high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.20. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.13.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

