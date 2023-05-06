Toronto Dominion Bank Has $11.46 Million Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,856 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of DTE Energy worth $11,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 966.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DTE opened at $113.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $100.64 and a 12 month high of $136.77.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.9525 per share. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.43%.

DTE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.67.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

