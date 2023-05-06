Toronto Dominion Bank Has $11.71 Million Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,901 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,506 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Vulcan Materials worth $11,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,670,246,000 after acquiring an additional 184,543 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 6.4% in the first quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,753,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $322,040,000 after purchasing an additional 105,274 shares during the period. Palestra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 46.8% during the third quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 907,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,116,000 after buying an additional 289,462 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 641,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,883,000 after buying an additional 19,698 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 486,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,096,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $194.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.00.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE VMC opened at $193.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.79 and its 200-day moving average is $175.40. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $137.54 and a one year high of $199.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.74.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.31. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

About Vulcan Materials

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

See Also

