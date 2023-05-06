Toronto Dominion Bank Has $13.51 Million Stock Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,241 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 54,535 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Baxter International worth $13,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Motco increased its position in Baxter International by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 947 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Baxter International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Baxter International from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Baxter International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Baxter International from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

Insider Activity at Baxter International

Baxter International Trading Up 1.7 %

In related news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $154,426.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $154,426.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $147,453.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAX opened at $46.05 on Friday. Baxter International Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $77.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.84. The stock has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of -9.44, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.56.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is -23.77%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

Further Reading

