Toronto Dominion Bank Has $14.50 Million Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $14,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 103.8% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1,445.5% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total value of $581,143.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,497.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $155,174.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,784.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total transaction of $581,143.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,497.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,809 shares of company stock valued at $1,680,379. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE ROK opened at $283.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $283.07 and a 200-day moving average of $272.53. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $309.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 41.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.88.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

