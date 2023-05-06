Toronto Dominion Bank Has $15.28 Million Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,531 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in CDW were worth $15,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in CDW by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 1,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in CDW during the third quarter worth about $62,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW stock opened at $165.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.64. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.91 and a fifty-two week high of $215.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. CDW had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 90.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. CDW’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

CDW announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy bought 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $163.62 per share, with a total value of $499,041.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 68,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,227,931.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy bought 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $163.62 per share, with a total value of $499,041.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 68,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,227,931.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $955,790.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,927.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CDW. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.63.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

