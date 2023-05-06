Toronto Dominion Bank Has $16.28 Million Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 365,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,169 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of Kroger worth $16,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $49.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $55.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.72 and its 200-day moving average is $46.36.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The business had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 33.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,475,296.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,063,476.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,505 shares of company stock valued at $9,622,597 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.