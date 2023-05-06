Toronto Dominion Bank Has $16.72 Million Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $16,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 460.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,255,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,287,000 after buying an additional 4,317,550 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,322,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,148,000 after buying an additional 935,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,507,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,992,380,000 after buying an additional 770,172 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,454,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,083,367,000 after buying an additional 755,445 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,362,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,972,000 after buying an additional 700,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $177.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.85.

Arista Networks Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $137.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.09. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $171.44.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $167,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,078. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.98, for a total value of $333,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,850,323.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $167,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 358,941 shares of company stock valued at $54,096,115 in the last 90 days. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

