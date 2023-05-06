Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,077 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,216 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of Diamondback Energy worth $13,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,773 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $901,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,470 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 5.4 %

NASDAQ FANG opened at $132.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.03. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.71 and a 52-week high of $168.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 47.15% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FANG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.55.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Recommended Stories

