Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,429,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268,792 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $11,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 19.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,036,000 after buying an additional 17,815,226 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 175.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,491,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,415 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 2,422.5% during the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 2,186,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,587 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,923,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth about $5,727,000. Institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $10.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $16.56.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 57.75% and a negative net margin of 32.68%. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 173.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.65) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,186,878.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 286,041 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.45.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

