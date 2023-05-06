Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 61.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 723,110 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.41% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $14,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 133.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

EWC stock opened at $35.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.10. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $29.55 and a 52 week high of $38.60.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.