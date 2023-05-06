Toronto Dominion Bank Makes New Investment in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 416,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,118,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Price Performance

Shares of Brookfield stock opened at $31.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Brookfield Co. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $54.08. The company has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.53.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $24.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is 24.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Brookfield Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

See Also

