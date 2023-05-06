Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 15,684 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 373,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,684 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $12,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 15,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FITB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.59.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 7.2 %

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $75,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,901,738.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Evan Bayh acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $124,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,234. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $75,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,901,738.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FITB opened at $24.92 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $40.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 16.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Stories

