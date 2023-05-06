Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 17,485 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 109,637 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,485 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $13,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $806,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 0.9 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $121.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $141.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $137.91 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $100.39 and a one year high of $149.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.44, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.25. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 44.86%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.