Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $12,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BNP Paribas raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.62.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $240.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $251.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.36. The company has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total transaction of $151,443.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,269.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total value of $151,443.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,269.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $4,639,691.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,426 shares of company stock valued at $9,174,310 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

