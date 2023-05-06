Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $15,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,675.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

TDG stock opened at $767.19 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $499.63 and a one year high of $779.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $740.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $678.27. The company has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a PE ratio of 51.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.53% and a negative return on equity of 30.59%. On average, research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 20.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDG. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $767.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $793.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $764.31.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.91, for a total transaction of $7,539,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,245,252.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.91, for a total transaction of $7,539,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $16,245,252.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total transaction of $129,673.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,287. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 264,393 shares of company stock valued at $196,152,841 over the last 90 days. 7.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Recommended Stories

