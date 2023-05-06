Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,619 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.12% of GoDaddy worth $14,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at about $491,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at about $970,000. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in GoDaddy by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 7,274 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $41,078.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,153 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,628.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michele Lau sold 1,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $89,727.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,599 shares in the company, valued at $6,041,701.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $41,078.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,628.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,952 shares of company stock worth $1,896,352. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on GDDY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Evercore ISI raised GoDaddy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.10.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $69.65 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $85.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 95.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. GoDaddy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

