Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 21,951 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,951 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $16,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KHC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,572,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,694,000 after buying an additional 11,428,520 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,502,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,197,000 after buying an additional 8,948,708 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after buying an additional 6,537,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 301.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,416,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,999,000 after buying an additional 4,817,233 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,736,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,149,000 after buying an additional 2,789,561 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on KHC. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.79.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $41.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.90 and its 200 day moving average is $39.28. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

