Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,287 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Fortive were worth $12,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 39.4% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,710,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,640 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Fortive by 75.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,345,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,368 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,355,000 after purchasing an additional 989,883 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Fortive by 54.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,678,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,729,000 after acquiring an additional 941,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fortive by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,779,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,736,146,000 after acquiring an additional 860,002 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Price Performance

FTV opened at $64.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.76 and a 200-day moving average of $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $69.78.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTV. Vertical Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortive

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $220,119.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,847.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $220,119.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,847.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $88,697.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,234.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,648 shares of company stock worth $450,483 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.