Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Cut to C$98.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$102.00 to C$98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TD. Fundamental Research set a C$104.14 target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. CIBC upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, CSFB cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$97.88.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$83.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$82.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$86.84. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of C$76.40 and a 1 year high of C$97.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$152.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.84.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.16 by C$0.07. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 31.78%. The company had revenue of C$12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.12 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.9498364 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

In related news, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 37,832 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.01, for a total transaction of C$3,367,426.32. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

