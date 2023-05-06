Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Upgraded to “Positive” by Vertical Research

Vertical Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TTD has been the subject of several other research reports. New Street Research initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reissued a sell rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.30.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Stock Up 2.1 %

TTD opened at $62.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 627.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.80. Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $76.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.17.

Insider Activity

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Trade Desk had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $490.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.24 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $28,951,359.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,571,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $182,729.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,329,685.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $28,951,359.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,571,323.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 962,769 shares of company stock valued at $58,223,655 in the last ninety days. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,121,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470,657 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Trade Desk by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,175,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,114,874,000 after buying an additional 2,538,566 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $100,508,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 106.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,628,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,803,000 after buying an additional 1,872,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 11.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,797,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,165,000 after buying an additional 1,521,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.