Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Upgraded to “Positive” by Vertical Research

Vertical Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTDGet Rating) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TTD has been the subject of several other research reports. New Street Research initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reissued a sell rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.30.

Trade Desk Stock Up 2.1 %

TTD opened at $62.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 627.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.80. Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $76.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.17.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTDGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Trade Desk had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $490.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.24 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $28,951,359.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,571,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $182,729.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,329,685.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $28,951,359.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,571,323.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 962,769 shares of company stock valued at $58,223,655 in the last ninety days. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,121,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470,657 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Trade Desk by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,175,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,114,874,000 after buying an additional 2,538,566 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $100,508,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 106.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,628,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,803,000 after buying an additional 1,872,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 11.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,797,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,165,000 after buying an additional 1,521,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

