Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Rating Reiterated by 888

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by analysts at 888 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TT. Citigroup boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.58.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT opened at $176.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99. Trane Technologies has a 1 year low of $120.64 and a 1 year high of $196.22.

Insider Activity

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.07, for a total value of $651,631.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,406,383.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $399,788.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,740,458.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.07, for a total value of $651,631.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,406,383.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,093 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trane Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TT. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 155.4% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.