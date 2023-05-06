Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th.
Travelzoo Price Performance
TZOO stock opened at $7.62 on Thursday. Travelzoo has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $8.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.57 million, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.65.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Travelzoo news, major shareholder Ralph Bartel sold 51,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $409,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,635,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,774,759.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 172,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,191,383 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 42.96% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Travelzoo
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 214.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Travelzoo by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Travelzoo Company Profile
Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Travelzoo (TZOO)
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.