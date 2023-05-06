Trex (TREX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect Trex to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Trex has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Trex had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Trex to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Trex Trading Up 3.8 %
NYSE:TREX opened at $55.23 on Friday. Trex has a 1-year low of $38.68 and a 1-year high of $67.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.49.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Trex by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. American Trust grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 4,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 134,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after acquiring an additional 68,108 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,783,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Trex Company Profile
Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.
