Truist Financial Boosts Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $80.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.13.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $71.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.80 and its 200-day moving average is $65.04. The stock has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.98. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $46.68 and a twelve month high of $73.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total value of $17,359,220.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,301,854.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 76,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

