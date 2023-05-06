Truist Financial Trims AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Target Price to $105.00

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $109.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $115.40.

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

AMN stock opened at $90.89 on Tuesday. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1 year low of $81.15 and a 1 year high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.13. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 6,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $509,642.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,957.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total value of $493,308.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,118.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 6,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $509,642.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,957.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,015 shares of company stock worth $1,132,393 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMN Healthcare Services

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,662,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,760,000 after purchasing an additional 59,967 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,335,000 after purchasing an additional 56,075 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,249,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,432,000 after purchasing an additional 24,415 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 12.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,160,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,110,000 after purchasing an additional 132,587 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 902,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,744,000 after purchasing an additional 105,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Featured Articles

