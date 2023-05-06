Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $14.00. The company traded as low as $11.98 and last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 133406 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.32.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $17.25 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $18.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

Insider Transactions at Two Harbors Investment

In other news, VP Robert Rush sold 2,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $39,047.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,392.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 7,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $125,861.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,350.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Rush sold 2,301 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $39,047.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,392.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,573 shares of company stock worth $281,438. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 8,524 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,318,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,388,000 after acquiring an additional 83,529 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 829.4% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 44,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 39,560 shares during the last quarter.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.50.

Two Harbors Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -72.51%.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

