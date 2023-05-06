Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $14.00. The company traded as low as $11.98 and last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 133406 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.32.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $17.25 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $18.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.
Insider Transactions at Two Harbors Investment
In other news, VP Robert Rush sold 2,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $39,047.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,392.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 7,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $125,861.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,350.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Rush sold 2,301 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $39,047.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,392.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,573 shares of company stock worth $281,438. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Two Harbors Investment
Two Harbors Investment Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.50.
Two Harbors Investment Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -72.51%.
Two Harbors Investment Company Profile
Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Two Harbors Investment (TWO)
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.