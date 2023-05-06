Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Director Sells $135,150.00 in Stock

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $135,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,796,648 shares in the company, valued at $16,187,798.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Eren Bali also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 11th, Eren Bali sold 10,462 shares of Udemy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $94,158.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Eren Bali sold 1,900 shares of Udemy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $17,100.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of Udemy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $148,500.00.

On Friday, February 17th, Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of Udemy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $157,800.00.

Shares of UDMY stock opened at $8.98 on Friday. Udemy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $17.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average is $11.37.

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Udemy had a negative return on equity of 45.38% and a negative net margin of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $165.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.81 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UDMY shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Udemy from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Udemy from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Udemy from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Udemy from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Udemy in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Udemy by 70.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Udemy by 169.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Udemy by 141.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Udemy in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

