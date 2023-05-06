UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.17 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of UFP Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $2.17 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for UFP Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.73 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for UFP Industries’ FY2023 earnings at $7.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.12 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on UFPI. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $81.43 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. UFP Industries has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $99.40.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 24.92%. UFP Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 EPS.

Institutional Trading of UFP Industries

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 550.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 87.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 10,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $790,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,284,171.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 4,600 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total value of $392,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,689 shares in the company, valued at $13,039,640.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 10,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $790,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 370,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,284,171.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $7,106,975 over the last three months. 3.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 10.03%.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc engages in the supply of products primarily manufactured from wood, wood and non-wood composites, and other materials to retail, packaging, and construction markets. It operates through the following segments: Retail Solutions, Packaging, and Construction. The Retail Solutions segment sells treated lumber products, wood plastic composite, mineral based composite decking and related decking accessories, exterior sliding, pattern, trim, and facia products.

