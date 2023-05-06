UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Price Target Increased to $171.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Lake Street Capital from $131.00 to $171.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on UFP Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

UFP Technologies Stock Performance

UFPT stock opened at $141.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.49. UFP Technologies has a twelve month low of $70.20 and a twelve month high of $151.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $91.24 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UFPT. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 169.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

Further Reading

