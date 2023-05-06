Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.13

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.13 and traded as low as $7.96. Umicore shares last traded at $8.11, with a volume of 126,401 shares changing hands.

Umicore Stock Up 3.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.64.

Umicore Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.0929 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Umicore’s previous dividend of $0.04. Umicore’s payout ratio is 40.18%.

About Umicore

Umicore engages in the materials technology business. It operates through the following business segments: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, Recycling, and Corporate. The Catalysis segment is consist of automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-on-road vehicles.

