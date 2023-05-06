United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

United-Guardian Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ UG opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.61 million, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.47. United-Guardian has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $20.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.05.

Institutional Trading of United-Guardian

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in United-Guardian by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in United-Guardian by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in United-Guardian in the 4th quarter valued at $458,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in United-Guardian by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in United-Guardian by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

About United-Guardian

United-Guardian, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm also conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R.

