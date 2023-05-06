United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $421.08.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on United Rentals from $515.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Argus increased their target price on United Rentals from $360.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their target price on United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at $48,408,915.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Rentals
United Rentals Trading Up 4.2 %
URI opened at $342.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $392.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $379.84. The company has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.81. United Rentals has a 52 week low of $230.54 and a 52 week high of $481.99.
United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 39.96 earnings per share for the current year.
United Rentals Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.99%.
About United Rentals
United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.
