United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $421.08.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on United Rentals from $515.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Argus increased their target price on United Rentals from $360.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their target price on United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at $48,408,915.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Rentals

United Rentals Trading Up 4.2 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth about $586,415,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 104,089.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,676 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,604,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in United Rentals by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 615,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,322,000 after purchasing an additional 365,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,168,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,729,000 after purchasing an additional 248,072 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

URI opened at $342.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $392.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $379.84. The company has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.81. United Rentals has a 52 week low of $230.54 and a 52 week high of $481.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 39.96 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.99%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

