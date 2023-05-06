Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) CEO Alan B. Miller Purchases 2,395 Shares

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) CEO Alan B. Miller purchased 2,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.18 per share, for a total transaction of $103,416.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 147,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,353,548.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of UHT opened at $44.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.79. The company has a market capitalization of $613.27 million, a P/E ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 9.91 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $57.52.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 345.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 5,368.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 301.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. 63.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.

See Also

