Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Holdings Lowered by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,486 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $5,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,098,000. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth about $388,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 220,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,037,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unum Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Unum Group Price Performance

Unum Group stock opened at $44.18 on Friday. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $46.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.06.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.22. Unum Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.70%.

Insider Activity

In other Unum Group news, Director Gloria C. Larson bought 3,270 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $130,080.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 119,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,767,473.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Gloria C. Larson acquired 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 119,846 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,473.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $674,039.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,251.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.