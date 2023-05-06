Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $11.00. The stock had previously closed at $8.14, but opened at $6.58. Upwork shares last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 2,220,138 shares traded.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Upwork from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Upwork from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Upwork from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Upwork from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Insider Transactions at Upwork

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $308,640.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 964,430 shares in the company, valued at $9,798,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $308,640.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 964,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,798,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric Gilpin sold 11,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $129,966.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,126.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,952 shares of company stock worth $703,735. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upwork

Upwork Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 418.3% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 76,512 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Upwork by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 163,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Upwork by 17.7% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 286,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 43,173 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Upwork by 282.3% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after acquiring an additional 369,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Square Group S LLC raised its stake in Upwork by 18.6% during the third quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.58.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $161.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.31 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 19.51% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

About Upwork

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

