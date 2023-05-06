Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $238.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.21. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.91 and a 12-month high of $269.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.95.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.91. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 100.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Vail Resorts from $289.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $262.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Vail Resorts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.11.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.