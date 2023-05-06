VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,871,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,439 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.05% of VanEck BDC Income ETF worth $26,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 50,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 23,588 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 21.9% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 531,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after purchasing an additional 95,537 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

BIZD opened at $14.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.53 and its 200-day moving average is $14.81. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 52-week low of $12.93 and a 52-week high of $16.85.

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

